“The entire soy complex was significantly higher earlier in the day, boosted by the report of a sale to China by private exporters and declining CPI data, but around 11 am new weather forecasts were released calling for cooler and wetter weather in crop-growing areas next week,” Total Farm Marketing said.
"Soybeans started the day very firm but gave back the strength and finished the day lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Better rain chances in the extended forecasts for the GFS weather model put pressure on the futures today. Soymeal finished the day lower after a strong start while soyoil had a strong day, getting support from a firm crude oil market.”