“The entire soy complex was significantly higher earlier in the day, boosted by the report of a sale to China by private exporters and declining CPI data, but around 11 am new weather forecasts were released calling for cooler and wetter weather in crop-growing areas next week,” Total Farm Marketing said.

"Soybeans started the day very firm but gave back the strength and finished the day lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Better rain chances in the extended forecasts for the GFS weather model put pressure on the futures today. Soymeal finished the day lower after a strong start while soyoil had a strong day, getting support from a firm crude oil market.”

Soybeans and both products were higher yesterday on extreme weather seen in parts of the Midwest and on concerns about Chinese demand moving f…

Soybean markets are now back above their 200-day moving averages, CHS Hedging said. “The strong performance of nearby futures does seem to hin…

There may be less weather pressure on soybeans as parts of Illinois are receiving rain this morning. However there may be a boost to bean pric…

Talk that China was buying U.S. soybeans rallied prices overnight. However, new China sanctions against U.S. Speaker of House, and China cance…

The soybean market turned higher overnight as the market was viewed oversold, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Prices drew additional support f…

Brazilian Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Monday Chinese authorizations for Brazilian soymeal exporters may be granted in the space…

There were rumors today the Chinese were in the market for some U.S. soybeans. The market will be looking to see if there will be any daily ex…

Soybeans were sharply lower today with a lot of volatility and a big soy oil movement down, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group

“Soybeans were mixed with the September finishing slightly higher while the rest of the curve was lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, …

The week starts with corn and soybean stocks trading weaker to mixed, as traders try to gauge weather forecasts and start to position themselv…

