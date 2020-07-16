Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said there is “more hope” for a bigger rally, technically and fundamentally, in the soybean market. “Especially if we continue to get good export business in the near future,” Sloup said.
“One or two timely rains will likely make for crop that will likely yield 50 or more bushels per acre,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The current USDA estimate for yield is 49.8 bushels per acre. Despite supportive weather, this is the third trade session in a row that beans have trended higher.”