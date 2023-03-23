People are also reading…
“The soy complex got thumped from fund long liquidation in beans and meal,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices keep on the defensive form lack of demand and Brazil’s ginormous bean crop (which harvest was last at 62% complete). The canola market traded higher on improved export demand, despite the meltdown in the US soy complex.”
“Old crop exports at 6 mln bu. was disappointing,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD commitments are down 8% vs. the USDA forecast of down 7%. Lower production from Argentina appears to be old news. Brazil’s crop is a record large and likely getting bigger, while funds that are still long soybeans and meal, scrabbling to get out.”