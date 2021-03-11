When the USDA didn’t lower carryout or South American crops, long liquidation weighed on the market sentiment, Total Farm Marketing said. However, “newswires are filling up with stories of hectares of beans unable to be salvaged in Brazil’s Sorriso region due to wet conditions ruining the chances of harvesting crops.”
Soybean markets hit a one-week low overnight after the unchanged WASDE report hurt the market “and recent improving weather forecasts,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. Those forecasts should have soy trading lower to start the day, she said.