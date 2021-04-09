As the focus shifts to the new crop season, and as the market sees the need for higher plantings and a record high yield just to avoid extremely tight ending stocks, this should provide the boost for another leg higher, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Also, talk of a lower Argentina soybean crop is supporting U.S soybean prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services this morning.
However, beans have been steady, but with a lower high the past two sessions as well as this morning, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.