Traders were watching world soybean supplies and trade with China. “Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US Fed lower US interest rates offered support and offset talk of higher 2020 world soybean supplies. Trade still waiting to see if China is a buyer of US soybeans under the new US and China trade deal.”
“Informa is expecting larger world crops, with soybean production near 372 mln metric tonnes, versus last year’s 344 mln,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Expectations are that Brazil’s crop could be near 128 mln metric tonnes, versus 115.5 mln. The last USDA estimate was near 125 mln. No changes are expected from a year ago for Argentina at 55 mln metric tonnes.”