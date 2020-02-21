The continued talk for soybeans is on China, Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group said. “There are hopes that China will start to buy in earnest from the U.S. starting at the end of this month when the waivers are scheduled to take effect, but US Dollar strength will make that hard,” he said.
The end of the week was “bumpy” for soybean prices, The Hightower Report said. With the Supply and Demand estimates from the USDA Ag Outlook Conference released this morning, the news “was thought to carry a bullish tilt,” they said, but markets still finished lower. Soybean yields were marked at 49.8 bushels per acre.