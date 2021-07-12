Even though there were no announcements of soybean sales to China last week, Mexico bought U.S. soybeans and products at the end of the week. “With the stocks-to-use on soybeans historically tight, any sales news is supportive,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Low stocks in Brazil keep prices high, despite international decreases, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. “Prices of soybean and byproducts moved up in Brazil this week, despite international price drops. Low domestic inventories and dollar valuation pushed up quotes,” he said.
“The soybean market traded higher overnight from improved demand, and forecasts for more heat across the US Midwest this week. Prices drew additional support from expectations for a reduction in ending stocks,” said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging, who is looking for the upward trend to continue today.