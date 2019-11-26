Chinese buyers purchased at least 20 cargoes of Brazilian soybeans last week due to trade uncertainties with the U.S. that sent them rushing to lock in supplies in South America, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain said. “These are beans that will be shipped after Brazilian harvest in the February-March time frame. Any Chinese need between now and then could still be met by the U.S.,” he said.
A respected crop scout left his Brazilian soybean estimate unchanged at 123 million metric tons and the Argentine soybean estimate unchanged at 54 million tons, said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.