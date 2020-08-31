Soybeans have added nearly a dollar since mid-month, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons. “The declining U.S. yields along with slipping Ukrainian production and Brazil cutting its import taxes in an attempt to stabilize domestic prices has the market’s mindset drastically shifting to cure the export pipeline,” he said.
Brazil’s soybean growing regions have experienced 75% of normal precipitation in the last month, typically planting begins at the end of September or early October, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.