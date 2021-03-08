 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Rains have slowed soybean harvest in Brazil, but rainfall there will be a little below normal over the next two weeks aside from a few areas, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. They’re running a good two weeks behind normal. Still, just about every analyst is expecting a record bean crop there. Crops in Argentina are expected to be quite a bit lighter than the record.

There is talk that long soybean managed funds will add to long positions due to tightening U.S. balance sheets on March 15 when position limits will increase, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market managed to settle well above its morning lows but today’s volume was about half of last week’s average, according to CHS He…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Volatility was the word of the day in the soybean market, according to CHS Hedging. After a quiet overnight prices surged higher in early trading.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

China has secured 35 to 37 million metric tons of Brazilian soybeans and 19 million tons of U.S. soybeans. Most of the U.S. product has been s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soy markets are suggesting buying to the market “due to concern about South America crops,” ADM Investor Services said. “There is talk that lo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Cargill said it would boost its soybean processing capacity, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The company announced will spend nearly $500…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There were some rains in Brazil which continues to slow down harvest, Total Farm Marketing said. Soybean production numbers for South America …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Concern about late harvest in Brazil and rains reducing quality offers support on soybeans, countering concern about a slowdown in Chinese buy…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News