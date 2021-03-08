Rains have slowed soybean harvest in Brazil, but rainfall there will be a little below normal over the next two weeks aside from a few areas, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. They’re running a good two weeks behind normal. Still, just about every analyst is expecting a record bean crop there. Crops in Argentina are expected to be quite a bit lighter than the record.
There is talk that long soybean managed funds will add to long positions due to tightening U.S. balance sheets on March 15 when position limits will increase, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.