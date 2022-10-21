People are also reading…
Soybeans are lower this morning, giving back much of what was gained yesterday. Both soyoil and soy meal were down overnight, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
While the market managed to temporarily hold the October 6 low, due to very strong vegetable oil prices and a spurt in export news for soybeans and meal, “the potential for transportation issues in the US plus the outlook for a record Brazil crop could keep the longer-term trend down after a short term recovery bounce,” The Hightower Report said today.