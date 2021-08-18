The soybean market has seen nine consecutive days of export sales announcements to China and unknown, “but the November contract looks to struggle to test the $13.80 area of near-term resistance as harvest nears,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
Soybean pod count was lower than the three-year average in Nebraska, but soybeans are looking “taller and better” as the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour moves west from Ohio toward Iowa, according to Mike Berdo, a scout on the tour, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said market outlook is weaker today, pressured by rains for the end of the week and lower global edible oil prices.