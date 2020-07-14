Soybeans are up a little this morning with Aug. up 5 cents up early, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.
Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging attributes soybean prices moving higher overnight to USDA’s report of a reduction in crop conditions. Crop conditions were reported at 68% good to excellent, down 2% from last week.
At the same time, “bargain buyers stepped up after the recent steep losses,” Heesch said.
That’s after soybean trading started the week lower when as the risk was taken off after weekend rains fell across Illinois and are forecasted for other states, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors.