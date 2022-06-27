People are also reading…
“The soybean market traded higher on a bout of bargain buying, after last week’s weakness,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market was viewed as being oversold. Strength in the meal and oil markets provided additional support to the soybean market.Inspections were within the range of trade estimates.”
“Soybean futures ended higher,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Some long term grain analyst are seeing low volume higher trade is nearby soybeans, soymeal and soyoil. US weather suggest normal to above temps with rainfall near normal. Soybeans are supported by hope that China needs soybeans and will soon increase buying of US soybeans.”