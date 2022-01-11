CONAB estimated Brazil’s soybean crop at 140.5mmt, down 2.3mmt from last month, with USDA at 144mmt, while the U.S. Ag Attache in Argentina estimated their soybean crop at 46.5mmt compared to USDA estimate of 49.5mmt, according to CHS Hedging.
Going into Wednesday’s reports, traders are looking to see a USDA trim Brazil’s soy production by 2.4 MMT to 141.6 MMT on average and Argentina soybeans are expected to be reported at 48.2 MMT, which would be a 1.3 MMT cut if realized, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.