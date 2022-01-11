 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

CONAB estimated Brazil’s soybean crop at 140.5mmt, down 2.3mmt from last month, with USDA at 144mmt, while the U.S. Ag Attache in Argentina estimated their soybean crop at 46.5mmt compared to USDA estimate of 49.5mmt, according to CHS Hedging.

Going into Wednesday’s reports, traders are looking to see a USDA trim Brazil’s soy production by 2.4 MMT to 141.6 MMT on average and Argentina soybeans are expected to be reported at 48.2 MMT, which would be a 1.3 MMT cut if realized, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf Coast rose on Wednesday,” Total Farm Marketing said. Exporter demand and rising cos…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans ended lower but off the session lows amid talk that the dry areas of South Brazil and Argentina could see needed rains next week, acc…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are lower on talk of rains in dry areas of South America late next week, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Brazil’s soybean …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded both sides with strength stemming from stronger soy oil prices and crop concerns in Southern Brazil, according to CH…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market traded lower as all the contracts out to the November 22 contract were over 20 cents lower on the day and it appeared to be…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Members of Coopavel, one of Brazil’s largest oilseeds and grains cooperatives, expect to harvest 50% less soybeans than initially forecast due…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets traded on the rising heat in Southern Brazil and Argentina today, as soy meal prices continued to soar, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedg…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

China is expected to boost production of soybeans in 2022, according to their agriculture ministry. “The statement doesn’t give specific targe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soy complex opened higher on more heat and dryness in the forecast for South America and ideas that crop production in those areas could d…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Some feel USDA could drop US exports on Jan 12.Key will be their estimate of 2021 soybean crop and final 2022 Brazil crop, according to Steve …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News