People are also reading…
“Soybean futures were about the only bright spot in grain markets today with futures up double-digits,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “A rebounding crude oil market helped to support the soybean complex as other fresh news was limited. We did start the day out with a USDA flash sale 110,000 MT to unknown for 2022/23, but this was seen as a routine sale.”
“Soybeans ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “SF started lower on concern that increase civil protest against China strict Covid pace could slow China economy and reduce raw material imports including soybeans. SF and SMF quickly rebounded on fear that Argentina dry weather could shift some global soymeal demand from Argentina to US.”