Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said much of the trade is focused on money flow and South America, which is behind pace in their harvest. “Right now, we are range bound, but if we get out on either side of support or resistance, there’s 40 cents to go.”
Despite near-record estimations for yield and acres in the Ag Forum this week, the numbers were lower than expected for soybeans which helped keep support in the market, ADM Investor Services said. “Some feel U.S. 2020/21 carryout could be lower than 120. This puts a lot of pressure on a normal U.S. 2021 crop.”