USDA estimated high production at 4.640 billion bushels, but demand ideas were strong and the ending stocks estimate was 310 million bushels, from 235 million in the current crop year, according to Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.
The USDA report failed to provide much in the way of any surprises and this kept the trade choppy yesterday, but a general idea that November soybeans may want to build a weather premium due to the slow start to the crop helped to provide some support, according to ADM Investor Services.