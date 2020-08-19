The Pro Farmer tour group found an average of 1,298 pods in a 3-square-foot square sample on their Nebraska routes yesterday, Brugler Marketing said. They do not estimate yields this early. The three-year average is 1,213 pods.
Soybean export sales remain quite strong. 1.940 million metric tons to China and unknown have been sold since Aug. 10, Allendale reported. With U.S. export prices over $20 per MT cheaper, excluding shipping, it is reasonable to assume that will continue in the short term. That is over $0.54 per bushel.