Soybeans

Talk that China was buying U.S. soybeans rallied prices overnight. However, new China sanctions against U.S. Speaker of House, and China canceling meetings with U.S. on climate change adds some concern about China buying U.S. commodities, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Argentina's crushers may continue to have difficulty buying soybeans from domestic growers given the dramatic inflation there and the government interference. China appears to be buying some exports. All in all, the Hightower Report says there is “good support for November soybeans.”

