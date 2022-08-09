A study by Kansas State University ag economist Gregg Ibendahl indicates that soybean yields will be lower this season than in 2021, largely because yields in the biggest soybean-producing states are projected to be lower. Ibendahl estimates that Illinois will lead with an average of 60.2 bushels per acre, followed by Nebraska at 59.5 and Iowa at 58.0.
Biofuel groups are very happy with provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
“This is a long-term friendly deal for the soybean market,” he said.
The bill includes $500 million in grants for higher-blend biofuel infrastructure and extensions of current biofuel tax credits, among other things.