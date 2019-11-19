Fund positioning remains a problem for the markets as they are still holding a large net long in beans on unconfirmed hope of a trade deal, while the short position in the grains continues to grow, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The charts and the fundamentals do not point toward a sharp rally without a trade deal and some weather issues.
Soybeans found support on talk that U.S. export prices were competitive for demand. Some feel Brazil old-crop supplies might be declining, according to ADM Investor Services.