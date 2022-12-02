People are also reading…
Soybean trading is mixed this morning with the front months weaker from continued losses in the soy oil market. Prices continue to draw support from hot/dry weather conditions in Argentina where there is a real potential for production cuts to their soybean crop, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Market attention will continue to be focused on domestic supply chain issues, international buyer demand, and South American weather, CIH said in its November Soybean Margin report released Dec. 1.