After recent setbacks in the soybean market, prices turned higher overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. “Final crops in South America should still come in below USDA’s last estimate despite recent moisture in more than half the growing region,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This could still increase U.S. soybean exports and lower US 2020/21 carryout.”
Some “solid underlying supply/demand fundamentals” is suggesting the recent correction in soybeans is largely based on anticipated planting numbers this spring, William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “With a reduced South American crop forcing six-year low stocks, there’s no margin for error for our upcoming U.S. crop,” he said.