Soybeans started the week in the red, and this morning futures are 7 to 10 cents per bushel lower through January 2021, with less selling pressure further out on the calendar, said Brugler Marketing.
The South American weekly crop progress report showed Brazilian soybean harvest progress at 92% complete, which is slightly above the 5-year average, said Allendale. At the start of the growing season in the U.S., USDA reported soybean planting is at 2% complete, which is up from 1% last year and a 1% average.
Soybean export inspections were slightly better than last week and better than last year at 539.8 tmt. The expected range was 300 to 550 tmt. For the year, it is still only a million metric tonnes below the USDA target, said Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging.