“January soybeans close moderately lower on the session with bearish outside market forces, a sharp break in meal and news that blocked roads in Brazil are being cleaned up helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the potential rail strike in the US added to the bearish tone.”
Traders are also watching soybean planting progress in South American, and what impact that might have for their crop and overall markets. “SAFRAS & Mercado estimated Brazil’s planting progress at 46.8% complete, above the 40.7% five year average for this week,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.