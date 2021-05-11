Soybean planting is seen at 42% complete nationwide, nearly 20 points higher than the 5-year average.
“Prices have rebounded nicely and now they are within striking distance of new contract highs and the psychologically significant $16.00 handle,” Blue Line Futures said. “A move above here puts us back in “uncharted territory”, which makes the task of finding the next meaningful resistance point extremely difficult.”
The market is seeing quiet trade thus far in soybeans, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market softened substantially to begin the week as weather for the next two weeks appears non-threatening,” they said