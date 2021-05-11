 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybean planting is seen at 42% complete nationwide, nearly 20 points higher than the 5-year average.

“Prices have rebounded nicely and now they are within striking distance of new contract highs and the psychologically significant $16.00 handle,” Blue Line Futures said. “A move above here puts us back in “uncharted territory”, which makes the task of finding the next meaningful resistance point extremely difficult.”

The market is seeing quiet trade thus far in soybeans, Total Farm Marketing said. “The market softened substantially to begin the week as weather for the next two weeks appears non-threatening,” they said

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Wednesday was a fairly quiet day in terms of new information for soybean markets, although they still continued their overall trend of moving higher.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans are finding support from “stout demand” and concerns about rapeseed areas in the EU, Total Farm Marketing said. “World veg oil market…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans moved lower, with traders looking ahead to Wednesday’s WASDE report. “Soybeans traded lower today, with many citing profit-taking ahe…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans and bean oil made new highs overnight. July beans advanced as much as 18-1/2 cents, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Talk of higher demand for US soybean crush and higher World vegoil …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The bean complex was mostly lower overnight, posting modest losses of as much as 14 cents Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Contract highs remain bullish targets for the market as traders adjust to expanded limits enacted on Monday moving forward in the grain and o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets are trading higher as there are idea of more acres moving to corn, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. There is also spillover …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans faltered after the market opened, with a variety of factors working for and against the market. “Soybean Oil and Canola both made new…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean complex was higher on the day, following through on the bullish Fats and Oils report yesterday, according to CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News