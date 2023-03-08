Related to this story

Soybeans

The soybean market is trading lower, consolidating after yesterday’s strength. Losses are limited by crop concerns in Argentina with further r…

Soybeans

For now, The Hightower Report assumes that the main trend has turned down and that the rally of the past three days has been a technical recov…

Soybeans

“May beans traded 15 ¼ higher as it appears rumors of China cancelling U.S. beans were instead sales shifted from Argentina to Brazil,” Kevin …

Soybeans

The un-official crop insurance Base price for soybeans is $13.76, the second highest on record. Last year’s was $14.33, said Jim Warren of CHS…

Soybeans

May Beans continue to be the beneficiary of the intensifying Argentine drought with the latest estimates of 30-32 MMT (1st est – 48)! The USDA…