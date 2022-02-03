 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

While China remains on holiday, new U.S. soybean sales suggest they may be worried about South America crop losses and the fact they have not bought enough imports for 2022 or the first half of 2023, Total Farm Marketing said.

“Overbought markets taking correction and profit-taking appear to be the case this morning as the entire complex is weaker, and we could see some consolidation,” said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Further, if the drier forecast in South America shifts to more normal weather, the market looks vulnerable to a setback, The Hightower Report said.

