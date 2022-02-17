 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans traded off their overnight highs to start the day but finished positive and look to have resumed their uptrend, according to CHS Hedging.

U.S. soybeans are cheaper than Brazil from March forward, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

