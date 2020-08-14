China continues to be a daily buyer of U.S. beans as China and the U.S. head into the first progress report meeting on Phase 1 of the trade deal this weekend. Whether it is a goodwill gesture or not, the United States is competitive to the rest of the world in bean price with indications that South America oversold their bean harvest and is running short on supply, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
NOPA Crush is expected to show U.S. soybean crushings at 172.015 million bushels in the month of July, Allendsale said. This would be above June’s 167.263 million bushels, and last July’s 168.093 million bushels.