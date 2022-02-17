South American forecasts are showing additional rain next week, but that isn’t enough for markets to turn lower, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Expectations are that we could see additional cuts to the crop from extended periods and that the moisture could be coming too late to help.”
Domestic deliveries of soybeans were halted at a Louis Dreyfus Company biodiesel plant in Indiana after a fire broke out, ADM Investor Services said. “An extended outage could lift prices for soybean meal, which has already surged as drought shrank crops in South America. Soy processing in North America has also fallen short of expectations.”