“Soybean trade was mixed,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Recent China buying US soybeans has been offering support. Talk of higher US supply and a mostly favorable 7-day weather forecast offers resistance. Talk of more US Fed stimulus and new US infrastructure stimulus helped stocks, but key to soybean prices is China demand and weather.”
“The soybean market opened lower on a bout of technical selling and spillover weakness in the crude oil market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices saw two sided trade with the back and forth action in crude oil during the session. China appeared to be mostly absent from the market today.”