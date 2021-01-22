 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans

A private analytical firm estimated U.S. soybean planted acres for this coming growing season at 90.08 million, up 6.996 million acres from last year, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

March soybeans closed slightly higher on the session yesterday but well off of the early highs, according to The Hightower Report. A strong recovery in palm oil prices helped to spark buying in soybean oil, while meal closed moderately lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since January 8.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Argentina’s bottom line is mostly good,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Last week’s rainfall was well distributed, although not enough to fully …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices hit the skids overnight and early in the morning on news of rain in Brazil, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Total Farm Marketing notes daily export sales of 132K mt to China and improved weather in Brazil but east-central and northeastern Brazil rema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans were up over 20 cents and if you are a producer that is a nice heel clicker, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. Chatter of…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Funds were selling today before the three-day weekend as the soyoil market added pressure to soybeans today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

After recent setbacks in the soybean market, prices turned higher overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. “Final crops in South America should s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There was another smackdown for the soybean complex overnight, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Timely rains in South America have been the tri…

