A private analytical firm estimated U.S. soybean planted acres for this coming growing season at 90.08 million, up 6.996 million acres from last year, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
March soybeans closed slightly higher on the session yesterday but well off of the early highs, according to The Hightower Report. A strong recovery in palm oil prices helped to spark buying in soybean oil, while meal closed moderately lower on the session and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since January 8.