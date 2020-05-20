Soybeans traded higher “on word that China was a net buyer of new crop U.S. soybeans,” ADM Investor Services said. “Current Brazil and Argentina soybean prices are a discount to US. New China buying is for crushers. Some hope that China will soon begin to buy new crop US soybeans for their reserves.”
Soybeans reached a one-week high during today’s session, as a pullback in the US dollar gave support “across the board,” The Hightower report said. “It makes U.S. exports more attractive than Brazilian exports,” they said. “Optimism over potential Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans provided another source of strength to the market.”