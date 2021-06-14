 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Nov. soybean futures tumbled 48-3/4 cents to $13.90 overnight. “And, soyoil is in the midst of a collapse, trading 300 points lower following a steep decline to close out last week,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Soy traders are watching weather but will also be keeping an eye on biofuel regulations. Soyoil is down 3 cents after hitting the down 3.5 limit on Friday, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

As badly needed rain is forecast for Iowa after a dry week and hot temperatures, November soybeans look vulnerable to give back some of the weather premium, The Hightower Report said.

