Total Farm marketing said renewable diesel, a clean burning fuel that utilizes soy, is seeing increased demand lately, which could help markets see a boost. “Surging demand for renewable diesel is part of a larger global transition to green fuels, and could increase prices of crops such as soybeans and canola it is derived from,” they said.
Soybeans have been quiet overnight as a push to $14.40 failed in the trade, John Payne of Daniels Trading said.
Expectations for today’s report show soybean ending stocks at 117 mln bushels, down from last month’s 120 mln bushels.