Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher in 2019 on hopes for increased Chinese buying following a recently struck trade deal between Washington and Beijing, according to Allendale. The most actively traded contract reached its highest price since June 13, 2018, and ended up 6.8% on the year.
As for the competition to the south, South America has some dry areas, but forecasts call for more rain events to move across much of South America over the next week or so, Heesch said. World Weather, Inc. also noted that, "much-needed rain fell in a large portion of Argentina's production region during the week ending Tuesday,” Allendale reported.