Soybeans are showing a quiet start to the week so far, with a little strength in soyoil contracts as Argentina remains dry and Brazil remains wet. “AgRural estimated that 33% of Brazil's soybean crop has been harvested, down from 43% a year ago,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Some feel increase harvest of a record 2023 Brazil soybean crop will offset lower Argentina supply. There’s still a lot of uncertainty how much U.S. bean export will grow and the demand for crush, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today.