Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

One thing that has provided some underlying strength in the bean market is that field work in Brazil is really slow, said Joe Vaclavik of Stan…

Soybeans

The soybean market traded lower on less than expected export sales for last week. The US continues to face fierce competition from Brazil for …

Soybeans

Brazil soybean and soymeal prices are still a discount to U.S. and there remains concern that this year’s above average crop could exceed stor…

Soybeans

The market is weaker in anticipation of the South American harvest coming to export channels in the near term, according to Jack Scoville of t…