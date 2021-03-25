Soybean futures fell sharply on news of low weekly export sales and the possibility of increased acres this spring, according to CHS Hedging.
Soybeans were down but the fundamentals remain friendly, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.
Soybean futures fell sharply on news of low weekly export sales and the possibility of increased acres this spring, according to CHS Hedging.
Soybeans were down but the fundamentals remain friendly, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.