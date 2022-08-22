 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

"Greatly improved crush margins drove the soy complex higher today with the most gains in the Sep soybean contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Crush values continue to be a bullish factor for beans with crush values at near a 3-dollar per bushel premium to January futures, and meal basis still strong in Illinois at 90 cents over futures.”

“Weekly US soybean exports were near 25 mln bu. vs 9 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are near 2,057 mln bu. vs 2,168 last year. Some fear rally could be short lived without new US sales to China and after this week’s Pro Farmer crop tour.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Concern over China demand has weighs on soybean and soymeal futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. Meanwhile, hog margins are impro…

Soybeans

The soybean market “was on the defensive” as rains hit around the Midwest, CHS Hedging said. The rain was beneficial for pod fill, but demand …

Soybeans

Rain has fallen over the majority of the central/eastern Cornbelt over the weekend, giving soybean markets another reason for a choppy day of …

Soybeans

“The soybean market had a softer tone overnight,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew support from a better than expected export …

Soybeans

Soybean futures are finding support from China buying new crop U.S. soybeans. U.S. total old crop soybean export commitment is down 4 %t from …

Soybeans

The July NOPA crush came in at 170.2 million bushels, below the 171.5 mb expected by the trade with soybean oil yield remaining at record leve…

Soybeans

The soybean complex “is being supported by the modestly higher trading in both soybean meal and oil,” CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

“The soy complex tumbled after the report of China cutting interest rates because of disappointing economic data (zero COVID tolerance) and im…

Soybeans

“The entire soy complex was significantly higher earlier in the day, boosted by the report of a sale to China by private exporters and declini…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News