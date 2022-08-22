People are also reading…
"Greatly improved crush margins drove the soy complex higher today with the most gains in the Sep soybean contract,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Crush values continue to be a bullish factor for beans with crush values at near a 3-dollar per bushel premium to January futures, and meal basis still strong in Illinois at 90 cents over futures.”
“Weekly US soybean exports were near 25 mln bu. vs 9 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Season to date exports are near 2,057 mln bu. vs 2,168 last year. Some fear rally could be short lived without new US sales to China and after this week’s Pro Farmer crop tour.”