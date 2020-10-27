“The soybean market traded lower all day from fund selling after several days of higher prices,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure form spillover weakness in the soymeal market. Harvest activity is expected to resume this weekend and into next week as the forecast calls for a bit warmer temps for a few days.”
“US soybean exports to date are near 14.3 MMT versus 8.0 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “USDA goal is 59.8 MMT versus 45.6 last year. There were no new US soybean sales announced today. Tight old crop supplies has Brazil out of the soybean, soymeal and soyoil market.”