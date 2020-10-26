Soybean futures have been supported by China buying U.S. and talk of lower Brazil soybean , soymeal and soy oil old crop supply and lower Argentina soymeal exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Although some widespread and soaking weekend rain is expected for most of the major bean areas of Brazil, the traders are becoming more focused on the insatiable world demand and the need for a great South American growing season to solve the developing supply tightness, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.