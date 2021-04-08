Soybeans absorbed export news and still moved higher.
“Soybeans finished the day mostly higher despite disappointing export sales this morning, with the old crop sales showing a net reduction,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market appears range-bound ahead of tomorrow’s USDA report and little fresh news.”
Tomorrow’s report is expected to show carry out at 119 mln bushels, in line with last month’s 120 mln bushels, Stewart-Peterson said.
“With harvest continuing to roll along in Brazil, there just does not seem to be much for the market to sink its teeth into,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Carryout and stocks to usage will confirm supplies are tight but this is not new news.”