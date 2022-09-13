The soybean market continues yesterday’s strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said today.
After raising expected soybean yields in the August report, USDA dramatically cut its yield forecast by 2.7% from 51.9 bu/ac to 50.5 bu/ac, farmdoc daily said in its analysis of the WASDE report. “Unlike changes to corn yield, which were largely anticipated by the trade prior to the report, declines in soybean yield were unexpected and soybean prices moved dramatically in the initial post-report reaction period,” the report from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said.
The USDA report news was bullish and the market closed sharply higher on the day, and is continuing an uptrend today, The Hightower Report said.