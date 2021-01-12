 Skip to main content
Soybeans

The upcoming weather forecast “suggest beneficial moisture” in South America, particularly in central and southern Brazil, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. However, Argentina is expected to stay dry.

Technically, soybeans are becoming more neutral “on a weekly basis,” Allendale said. The focus on the report could spark a continued rally or “a fall from grace” and they expect sideways trade ahead of the 11 a.m. release.

Soybeans are estimating a quarterly stocks of 2.920 bln bushels, with ending stocks at 139 mln bushels

