Overnight trade has been kind to the soy complex, with some markets seeing as high as double-digit gains, Christopher Steinhoff of CHS Hedging said. However, “prices have shown signs of fading as we turn toward daylight,” he said.
Soymeal has continued to rise in spite of bearish factors hitting the market. William Moore of Price Futures Group said that’s a case of “bullish divergence” and it’s “always good to have meal as your upside leader.” He added that he is optimistic about the market action for the week.