China imports of Brazilian soybeans increased by 2.6% from a year ago in April, Allendale said, “China brought in 5.939 mln tonnes of soybeans from Brazil in April (5.786 mln tonnes last year), according to General Administration of Customs data,” they said.
“China doesn’t appear to be living up to the Phase 1 trade deal so far and U.S./China tensions are rising again,” Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. He noted that funds decreased their long position by nearly 20,000 contracts and are net long 12,000 contracts.