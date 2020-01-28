“The soybean market traded on the defensive, losing optimism that China will be buying any US soybeans in near future,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There are concerns that the Coronavirus will spread throughout China so that their overall economy will be affected. Prices bounced off the lows made early in the session on spillover strength in the equity market.”
Markets continue to watch the progress on the soybean harvest in Brazil, and how big that crop will be. “Brazilian soybean harvest is running about 9% behind last year’s pace, with excess rains lately keeping farmers out of the fields,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Still, the market is looking for a record Brazilian crop.”